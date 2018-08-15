KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane restrictions on Osberstown Road

Kildare County Council has announced that the Osberstown Road, which goes from Halverstown Cross near Caragh to Sallins, will see considerable traffic delays in the coming days.

There will be lane closures and a stop/go single lane traffic system tomorrow, Thursday, August 16, Friday, August 17 and next Monday, August 20.

The lane closures will be in place from 10am to 4pm daily.

The measures are intended to facilitate Contractors SIAC Colas JV, who will commence site clearance works on the Osberstown Road to create access to the site of the Sallins bypass.

Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted, the statement from the County Council noted.

Read more: Drunk driver arrested while behind the wheel of an articulated lorry towing a trailer



When complete, the Sallins bypass will cross the Osberstown road on its way towards a new interchange on the M7 at the Kerry Group.

Earlier in the year the main Dublin to Cork railway was closed for a number of days to enable the creation of a bridge under the railway for the Sallins Bypass.

Before it’s completed, the project will also involve building a bridge over the Grand Canal (and the roads beside it) near the Leinster Aquaduct and two crossings over the River Liffey.

The 3.7 km bypass is due for completion by early 2020.

Read more: Cranes in place to build rail bridge as Kildare commuters travel by bus

Cranes on site earlier this year to create a bridge under the railway