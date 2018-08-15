Deaths in Kildare, Wednesday August 15, 2018

Gerard (Ger) Reilly - Coonough, Carbury



Ger passed away yesterday August 1 surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Sharon, sons Dylan & his partner Jade and Glen, mother Lilly, father Seamus, brothers Francis and Mark, sister Sylvia, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at his home tomorrow, Thursday August 16 from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom McGann - Conroy Park, Kilcullen



Tom McGann passed away on August 14. Tom is the beloved husband of the late Kitty. He is deeply regretted by his loving sons Tommy, Barry, Niall and Noel, daughters Celine and Kathleen, grandchildren, Philomena, Andrew, Rebecca, Shane, Megan and Katie, great-grandson Fionn, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Maria and Ness, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at his residence from 12 o'clock on Wednesday with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11 o'clock requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. House private on Thursday morning please.