Irish Red Cross in Newbridge is looking for clothes donations
Charity
The official opening of the Red Cross Shop in Newbridge
The Irish Red Cross shop in Newbridge is urgently looking for donations of ladies clothes.
They should be in good condition. Anyone doing a clear out is asked to consider this worthy cause.
The charity advices that it does not accept toys or electricial items. Irish Red Cross programmes and services aim to prevent and alleviate human suffering.
It works with vulnerable communities affected by conflict and natural disasters in Ireland and overseas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on