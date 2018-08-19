Site in Sallins to be cleaned up by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council have promised to clean up a piece of land at Sallins.

Sallins-based councillor Carmel Kelly asked KCC to provide an undertaking to clean the land on the Clane side of the town.

Cllr. Kelly said the site which is located between a retail business and the Castlesize area, is owned by the council and needs to be cleaned and maintained.

“It has become a haven for rats and anti social behaviour,” Cllr. Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

In February Cllr Anne Breen (Lab) also asked that the council investigate an undeveloped plot of land beside Castlesize on the Clane Road.

She told an NMD meeting that the site is overgrown with trees and shrubs.

Cllr Breen also claimed that and material had previously been dumped there.

She said the boundary fencing needs attention because “vegetation is growing on to the footpath.”

Cllr Breen said KCC owns the land.

She added: “I would like to know what the council intends to do with the land.”

The council has said the request for the clean up has been forwarded to its housing section.