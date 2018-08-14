Sponsored content
KILDARE JOBS ALERT: Clongowes Wood College are hiring
School nurse and science lab technician needed
JOBS ALERT
Two exciting opportunities have arisen at Clongowes Wood College, Clane.
The college is looking for a part time School Nurse to work within the school's dedicated nursing team. A general nursing qualification is needed as well as a proven record of working with young people. See details below.
There is also a vacancy for a Science Laboratory Technician as part of the school's team of science teachers.
See details below on how to apply for these positions.
