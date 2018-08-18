New drama group launches in Naas

A new drama group, the Cill Dara Dramatic Society, has been formed in Naas and will stage their first play in autumn.

Dates have yet to be finalised but their inaugural presentation is likely to take place at the town hall theatre in Kilcullen. probably next month.

Funds must be raised to pay for the staging of The Ghost of Donadea Forest, written by Portlaoise man Francis O’Rourke, prompting the members to stage a recent table quiz at Naas GAA club.

“We’re grateful to anybody who took part as well as those who donated prizes or helped in any other way,” said founding member Cáit Cusack, a native of Keadue in North Roscommon who has been living in Naas for 30 years.

Ms. Cusack was previously invoved in drama groups in Prosperous and Ballymore, and is hoping to stage The Real McCoy with the Ballymore group.

“We are a new group and at the moment we are using my hose for rehearsals because it is expensive to hire anywhere.”

Ms. Cusack has taken a break from the drama scene when she got a call asking if she’d be interested in staging this play. “I read and I liked it, partly because it’s locally based and I contacted a few people to see if they’d be interested in taking part and the group formed.”