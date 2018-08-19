Claim that hedges at Naas roundabouts are ‘dangerous’

Hedges should not be used to decorate roundabouts in Naas.

That’s according to a former councillor who believes that hedging poses a risk to motorists and cyclists.

Charlie Byrne says that the hedges should be cut or not used if they present a risk to the travelling public.

“Some roundabouts, like the one on the Sallins Road are excellent and work well but the danger arises where you cannot see the other side of the road because thee is imply too much growth and your view is obstructed,” said Mr Byrne.

“I’m afraid there will be an accident because drivers or cyclists can’tsee clearly enough.

“The planted hedges are growing and will continue to grow unless it’s tackled,” he concluded.