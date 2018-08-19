Sallins road water leak has been resolved, says Kildare TD

A “bizarre” water leak affecting residents of Sallins road, Naas, has been repaired.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council have concluded a repair project.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless said the leak at Boreen Lusk, off Sallins Road, “has caused havoc for pedestrians and motorists alike.”

Dep. Lawless said it appeared that the leak is emanating from the entrance to a lane adjacent to the Applegreen garage. “This should stop now that new drainage has been installed.” He added: “Having met residents I know it was a great source of frustration for them.

“I also held meetings with the manager of the Applegreen garage who was equally perplexed by this unusual leak.”