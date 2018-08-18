Naas Tidy Towns group criticises traffic boxes

Naas Tidy Towns have been advised against painting traffic light control boxes in the town.

This, says Kildare County Council, is because “public utility boxes” are part of the traffic management infrastructure and are specially manufactured with a lacquered finish.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill asked KCC if would allow Naas Tidy Towns to paint the boxes because “some are in a bad state and affect the look of the streetscape”.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that other towns and cities have permitted this, and it has helped some to achieve a gold standard in the annual Tidy Towns competition. Cllr. O’Neill told the Leader that NTT had originally asked if they could be painted by an artist as has been done in Maynooth and Dublin City Centre but were refused.

“It would be a good way to cheer up and bring colour to the main street. Since they were refused permission the tidy town’s group have offered to paint the boxes with one colour as they feel that some of the boxes are unsightly, in need of repair and reflect badly on the town with regards to the competition. I also feel that places the have these boxes with designs have an advantage in the judging of the Tidy Towns competition,” Cllr. O’Neill said.

Instead KCC said that traffic management will arrange for a maintenance contractor to inspect the boxes and “arrange for cleaning and any other treatment deemed necessary.”