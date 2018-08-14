Overcast but dry in Kildare today
Humid night ahead
Rain expected tomorrow
It will be overcast but dry in Kildare today, Tuesday, August 14, with no rain expected until tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures will remain steady, hovering around the 20 degrees mark all day until well after dark.
It will be a humid night with temperatures only falling to 16 at its coolest before warming up again early tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, will see sunshine and intermittent showers until after dark.
