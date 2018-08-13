Roses visit Kildare ahead of International Rose of Tralee

Roses competing for the international Rose of Tralee title later this year will meet the public in Athy today, August 13 at the start of a two-day tour of Kildare.

The Roses will be in the south Kildare town from 4.45pm taking part in Ernest Shackleton-themed activities and enjoying some dragon boat racing.

The 56 Roses who will compete for the international Rose of Tralee title later this year will be treated to the best of Kildare when they tour the county today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday August 13-14), courtesy of Kildare Fáilte, the county’s tourism board.

Among them will be Victoria Sexton, the Florida Rose and niece of David and Susan Sexton, Kildare Farm Foods, Rathmuck and Kildare Rose, Grainne Carr from Ardclough.

The county will host the Roses before they take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival, August 17-21.

Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights while Kildare Fáilte and Kildare County Council will facilitate an action-packed tour.

The Kildare Rose of Tralee Tour will commence with a welcome reception in Burtown House, Athy on Monday before their Ernest Shackleton-themed outdoor adventure around the town, celebrating the county’s great explorer.

Tuesday will see the Roses stopping off at Celbridge, the Kildare Round Tower, Solas Bhride, the K Club and Kildare Village.

In an action-packed day, turf cutting, brown bread making and Sean Nós dancing is on the agenda at Lullymore Heritage Park, one of the top family attractions in Ireland, as well as a trip to sample the delights of the legendary K Club.

Roses will celebrate the life of Arthur Guinness in Celbridge, learn to make St Brigid’s crosses at Solas Bhride and experience a Mondello racing car on their journey to Kildare Village.

“We hope the Roses’ experiences in Kildare will serve as a calling card for the county and that they will gather wonderful memories to share with friends and relations,” said Aine Mangan, CEO Kildare Fáilte.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to promote Kildare as a county in which spend time exploring and enjoying a wealth of experiences.”