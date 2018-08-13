Baltinglass declares war on plastic

Last year David Attenborough and the BBC series Blue Planet II highlighted the huge damage plastic pollution is doing on a worldwide scale.

A new group in Baltinglass has decided to take on the challenge of reducing the use of plastic in the local community.

"We in Baltinglass Fair Trade+ have started our war on plastic at a local level. Our first step has been to support the work of Refill Ireland and we have received great co-operation from cafés and pubs in the West Wicklow area," said a spokesperson.

"Refill Ireland is an environmental waste prevention project that identifies locations promising to provide ‘no quibble’ tap water refills for people with their own reusable bottles. The aim is to reduce the amount of single-use plastic bottles in circulation."

The project’s website has a ‘Tap Map’ showing refill locations throughout the country.

"Before we got involved there was only one location is the western half of Wicklow (at the entrance to Tinahely Railway Walk). Now there are 11 more, stretching from Blessington to Rathdangan. They all show their involvement by displaying the Refill.ie sticker," said the group.

"As well as being good for the environment, Baltinglass Fair Trade+ feels that this initiative enhances West Wicklow’s reputation as a visitor-friendly area, welcoming hikers, climbers, cyclists and anyone else who cares to explore its attractions. So far, the following locations have joined the initiative: Baltinglass: Bia Blasta, Germaines, Horans, The Perch and Timmins’s;

Blessington: Blessington Book Store; Dunlavin: Sweet Taste; Grangecon: Moores; Hollywood: The Hollywood Café; Kiltegan: The Hub and Rathdangan: The Village Pantry

"We have yet to introduce the idea to other cafés and pubs in West Wicklow and beyond the border. If any businesses wish to get involved they can message our Facebook page or talk to one of our members. They can also contact Refill Ireland directly at info@refill.ie. For further information on the Refill Ireland project visit www.refill.ie . It is very straightforward – just obtain a Refill.ie sticker, display it on the premises and your location will be added to the Tap Map."