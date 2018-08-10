Man was 'shouting and roaring' in Kildare town

A man was arrested on Sunday, August 5 last, on the Dublin Road, Kildare town after he was spotted shouting and roaring and fighting, according to Gardai.

James Kerrigan, 24, with an address listed as 30 Parnell Green, Ladyswell Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was highly intoxicated and had his shirt off Judge Miriam Walsh was told at Naas District Court last Thursday, August 9.

Mr Kerrigan has one previous conviction only, for criminal damage, his barrister Keith Brannigan told the court.

The 24 year old is married with four children, three of whom are triplets. He was on a visit to Kildare town and was assaulted while walking home, and was upset, Mr Brannigan said.

His time in custody following the incident “was a first for him,” counsel explained. He was asking the court to the leniant, he added, and was willing to engage in community service.

Judge Walsh proposed that the defendant pay a total of €350 to Naas Hospice by October 17 next, or face fines and the matter was adjourned until then.