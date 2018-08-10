Kildare man pleads guilty to heroin possession charges

A Newbridge man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of heroin.

Martin Sheridan, 32, with an address listed as Peter McVerry Trust House, Eyre Street, Newbridge, was searched by Gardai on July 27, 2017 at College Park, Newbridge and found to be in possession of diamorphine.

On June 21 of this year Gardai responded to a call from staff at Dunnes Stores, Moorefield, Newbridge that two males were in the toilet. Gardai found Mr Sheridan there, and in possession of what they described as 12 deal bags containing heroin. He was arrested and made admissions, Judge Miriam Walsh was told.

Mr Sheridan has 30 previous convictions including for trespassing, drugs offences, handling stolen property, theft and criminal damage.

Representing him, at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, August 9, David Gibbons said that his client is 32 years old and was fully cooperative with arresting Gardai. “He is somebody who has had issues with drugs since he was a teenager,” Mr Gibbons explained.

He added he has two children, the oldest of whom has health difficulties. “He is a good father,” Mr Gibbons said, adding that he had been off drugs since entering custody and that he looked better as a result.

He said that his client was expecting a custodial sentence and that he hoped to engage with drug rehabilitation while there. “He hopes to make the most of this time there,” he said.

Judge Walsh sentenced the defendant to a total of five months.