KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: What will €100,000 get you in Kildare?

In other counties €100,000 will might get you a fine sized house and maybe a reasonable size garden, but in Kildare you won't be so lucky.

Following a search of the property market, we found just five options for someone with €100,000 to spend on a home - of course there were sites available, but that's before you add in the cost of building.

Option 1

Number 7 Gregg Court, Kilmeage is a two-bed apartment for sale in Kilmeague. It is up for auction at The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin on Wednesday September 26 with a guide price of €99,000 and has a total floor area of 71.3 Sq. Metres (767 Sq. Feet). Clement Herron Real Estate is in charge of the sale of this first floor apartment. It has an entrance hall, living room/kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Option 2

Number 89 Clonmullion, Athy is for sale by private treaty for €85,000. With an overall floor area of 79 Sq. Metres (850 Sq. Feet), this three bedroom semi-detached house is presented in good structural order but is in need of a new kitchen and decoration.

Auctioneers, Fingletown and Co said; "With the house priced accordingly, it presents the purchaser with the opportunity of completing the house to their own taste and specification."

It said the property is located in a quiet cul de sac in the estate, just a short walking distance to school, town centre and Lidl.

Option 3

Number 5 Gregg Court, Kilmeague is for sale by private treaty with a total floor area of 64.1 Sq. Metres (690 Sq. Feet) in the centre of Kilmeague Village. This one bed apartment has a price tag of €84,000. Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/living area, bedroom and bathroom. Coonan Estate Agents Ltd are looking after the sale.

Option 4

Number 7 Derby Lodge, The Curragh is on the market for €100,000 with an overall floor area of 58 Sq. Metres (624 Sq. Feet). It is a two bedroomed, ground floor apartment with its own front door entrance. Located in a small, private courtyard development the auctioneers said it is in excellent condition throughout, offering generous living space. The complex benefits from private secure parking through electric gates. It is for sale through DNG Doyle.

Option 5

Number 81 Kilberry, Athy is on the market for €79,950. This detached house has an overall floor area of 80 Sq. Metres (861 Sq. Feet) and is on the market for €79,950. This two bedroomed bungalow is located on the Kildangan Road out of Kilberry and is in need of complete refurbishment. DNG Doyle are in charge of the sale.