KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Donal's store for sale in Newbridge with a price tag of €595,000

The former Donal's store in Newbridge has just come on the market with a price tag of €595,000.

Jordan Auctioneers & Chartered Surveyors are in charge of the sale of the well known town centre retail premises in a prominent and highly visible location on Edward Street in Newbridge.

Located directly opposite Penneys, it is close to Whitewater Shopping Centre and beside The Credit Union and EIR. Edward Street is the commercial heart of Newbridge and benefits from a significant passing footfall which has increased significantly through the refurbishment of Penneys.

The property comprises a two storey mid-terraced retail building extending to 583.04 sq.m. (6,276 sq.ft.) fronting onto Edward Street opposite Penney’s with access for deliveries available from Dawson Street.

Internally, the ground floor provides open plan retail space to the front and storage space to the rear on the ground floor. The first floor provides office accommodation to the front and storage, staff canteen and toilets to the rear.

The property is for sale by Private Treaty with a guide price of €595,000.

Full details are available from Jordan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors (045 433550 / www.jordancs.ie) with viewing strictly by appointment through the sole selling agent. www.jordancs.ie