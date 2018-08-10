Kildare man jailed for stealing fuel

A Prosperous man pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, August 9.

Niall Gill, 22, with an address listed as 67 Anne Street, Prosperous faced charges relating to two thefts, from the Topaz Garage in Prosperous.

The first occurred on April 2, 2018 where it was alleged that he stole €20 of petrol and again on June 27 where he was accused of stealing €20.02 of diesel.

Mr Gill has 31 previous convictions, including for 15 for theft, public order matters, burglary, breaching a barring order and under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Representing him, David Powderly said that his client had a chequered history arising from addiction difficulties which began when he was a teenager.

In more recent times he has beaten his addiction and has a girlfriend and a child. The thefts, Mr Powderly said, were borne out of financial desperation rather than addiction.

“He would be in a position to repay the garage in full,” the solicitor added, but Judge Miriam Walsh sentenced Mr Gill to a month in prison on each of the two charges, to be served consecutively.