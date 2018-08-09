Driver stopped by Naas gardai found to be three times over the legal limit
Checkpoint
Failed the test
A driver stopped by Naas gardai in the early hours of yesterday morning was found to three times over the legal alcohol limit.
They were stopped at a checkpoint by Naas Roads Policing and court proceedings are to follow.
Kildare - Driver stopped at MIT checkpoint by Naas Roads Policing in the early hours of this morning and found to be 3 times the legal alcohol limit. Court proceedings to follow. Never Ever Drink and Drive pic.twitter.com/n16W2o1Z1Y— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 8, 2018
