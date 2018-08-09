Driver stopped by Naas gardai found to be three times over the legal limit

Checkpoint

Failed the test

A driver stopped by Naas gardai in the early hours of yesterday morning was found to three times over the legal alcohol limit.

They were stopped at a checkpoint by Naas Roads Policing and court proceedings are to follow. 