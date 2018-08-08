Donations of women's clothing urgently needed at Irish Red Cross Newbridge store
Charity shop
File photo: The opening of the store three years ago
The Irish Red Cross shop in Newbridge is urgently looking for donations of ladies clothes.
They should be in good saleable condition. Anyone doing a clear out is asked to consider this worthy cause.
Irish Red Cross programmes and services aim to prevent and alleviate human suffering and works with vulnerable communities affected by conflict and natural disasters in Ireland and overseas.
SEE ALSO: Free family Lego workshop in Newbridge
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on