Free chicken for Leaving Cert students at Newbridge's Nando's next Wednesday

Next Wednesday, Nando’s in Newbridge is offering free halloumi sticks or ¼ chicken for all Leaving Cert students.

"Opening up your exam results can be one of most nerve-wracking moments of your life. Don’t worry though, as whatever results you get this year Nando’s are stepping up to make sure every Leaving Cert student can celebrate with some free PERi-PERi goodness," said the company.

The special offer will be available in all Nando’s to any Leaving Cert students who are receiving their results on August 15.

