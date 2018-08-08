Newbridge's Sinead O'Carroll to return to the stage with B*Witched at Electric Picnic Throwback Stage

C’est La Vie! Irish pop group B*Witched have been announced as the first act to perform at Electric Picnic's Electric Ireland Throwback Stage this year.

The C’est La Vie hitmakers will follow in the footsteps of others like Bonnie Tyler, Bananarama and 5ive, who have all previously performed on the throwback stage.

B*Witched are the first act to be announced for this year's Throwback Stage, but there will be more to come as the festival approaches.

This promises to be a double denim affair with songs like "Rollercoaster", "To You I Belong" and "Blame It on the Weatherman" bringing back that 90's nostalgia.