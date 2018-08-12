Kildare triathletes in Ironman challenge

Approximately 40 members of a number of Kildare triathlon clubs are planning to compete in early October in the Barcelona Ironman.

Naas Triathlon Club and Athy Triathlon Club (ATC) will make up the bulk of the participants which takes place on Sunday, October 7 at Calella, Spain.

All triathlons take the form of an event involving a swim, cycle and run, an Ironman Triathlon, involves 3.8 Km swim, 180 Km cycle followed by a 42.2 Km marathon and is considered to be the toughest one day event you can take part in.

Only five members of ATC have ever completed an Ironman previously, so for 17 more members, it will be their first and biggest accomplishment.

For many it will be the ultimate sporting achievement of their lives and for others it, they believe, it will only inspire them to do more.

Those participating are aiming to support a number of charities — Mental Health Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and several local Athy charities.

Of the 100 plus clubs fr,om around the world participating in the event, Athy Triathlon Club will be the most represented, which is quite an achievement in itself considering the club is only six years in existence and many of its members only started participating in triathlons in the last two-to-three years.

To achieve the Ironman goal each athlete will need to commit to hundreds of hours and thousands of kilometres of training over the nine months or so in the run up to the event.