Presentation Memorial Fund to honour the Kildare town Sisters’ legacy

The Presentation Memorial Fund organisers are still seeking your memories and stories about the Presentation Sisters, who recently departed Kildare town after 188 years.

The Presentation Sisters first arrived in Kildare town in 1830.

They set up their school immediately, which expanded to become an important part of the community. Eventually, the senior school merged in 2011 to form Kildare Town Community School, while the primary one linked up with the De La Salle primary school in 2013, to form St Brigid’s Primary School.

Since 1830, the Presentation Sisters have provided generations of local boys and girls with an education when no other entity could or would step up to the mark. The sisters were educators but they were also to the forefront in providing much needed charitable assistance to the poor in the community.

Now that the last Presentation sister has left Kildare, the aim is to create an appropriate memorial to the commitment of the nuns to the town and its people over almost 200 years.

To do this they need your help. A committee has been formed to decide how best to celebrate locally the Presentation legacy.

And they need funds to allow this to happen. They are also collecting stories of times in the Primary and Post Primary, to build up a memory bank for future generations. You can donate and share online or drop into Aras Bhride.