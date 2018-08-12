Clane walking football programme due for September start

Clane Utd soccer club is on the verge of starting a brand new project which will help older citizens to get fit.

They might have started already, but ironically the weather was too good, or rather, too hot to test the waters on the project.

The concept of ‘walking football’ is not all that new. It has been around for a few years now and the Football Association of Ireland has been involved in introducing the game.

The difference between walking football and the regular game is that the player is not allowed to run in walking football.

Generally speaking, it is aimed at the over 5’s.

Paul Hopkins, spokesperson for Clane Utd, told the Leinster Leader this week that the club has touched based with Clane’s Men’shed.

The plan is to run walking football sessions on Wednesday morning.

The club will supply coaches and referees, said Paul, who believes the walking football programme could have a lot of value.

Ted Murray confirmed to the Leader that the club had approached the Men’s Shed.

It remains to be seen what the update will be.

Paul, who made a presentation to the Men’s Shed in July, said the idea of the game is that you can enjoy exercise and sport without having to run.

It is planned to have the first event in September, all going well.

The game is not played on a full size pitch, more a seven a side type area.

It can be played both indoor and outdoor. “We were going to start in July but the weather was too hot,” said Paul.

While there is running, he did say, however, that the game could sometimes “get quite physical”.