Celebrations as PS Coffee Roasters opens its doors in Clane

Clane’s latest cafe opened its doors around 7.30am last Wednesday morning, August 1.

Celebrations were evident and, as it turned out, for a number of reasons.

PS Roasters is a relation of the similarly-named premises in Naas.

Peter and Simon McCormack opened their second venture on the birthday of Lenka, Peter’s Slovakian fiancee.

For both of them, it was a case of nose to the wheel, having just returned from a break.

Located just around the corner from Aldi and Yew Tree Square on the Prosperous road, the Clane business comes some two and a half years after the Naas opening.

Present on the opening day were a variety of friends, family and well wishers from the business community.

Included were Austin and Moira Daly — she is a Clane native — who live almost across the Prosperous road. “The coffee was lovely,” said the couple, who move to their house on the Prosperous Road in 1976.

Austin, originally from Cavan, noted that apart from the arrival of the McCormack venture, things had changed a lot, particularly in regard to traffic.

“We recall the sound of the cattle early in the morning when we came here first,” said Austin, adding that the schools in particular had made the road very busy.

Also present was Helen McCormack, mother of Simon and Peter, who is responsible for, among other things, a painting now hanging in the premises.