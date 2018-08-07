Tuesday will be dry and overcast in Kildare

Rain expected overnight

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

conor@leinsterleader.ie

Tuesday will be dry and overcast in Kildare

It will be cooler tonight than previous nights

Tuesday will be dry in Kildare, albeit overcast, until the early hours of Wednesday morning when we will see a small amount of rain for a couple of hours.

Temperatures are likely to reach into the high teens through the afternoon.

It will be a cooler night than was recently the case.

Wednesday will be changeable with sunshine and showers throughout the day, but dry from the mid afternoon onwards.