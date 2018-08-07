Tuesday will be dry and overcast in Kildare
Rain expected overnight
It will be cooler tonight than previous nights
Tuesday will be dry in Kildare, albeit overcast, until the early hours of Wednesday morning when we will see a small amount of rain for a couple of hours.
Temperatures are likely to reach into the high teens through the afternoon.
It will be a cooler night than was recently the case.
Wednesday will be changeable with sunshine and showers throughout the day, but dry from the mid afternoon onwards.
