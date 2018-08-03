Athy's Picture This announced to at play at EP Main Stage

After weeks of suspense, new main stage acts have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018 and they include Athy's everyone duo Picture This.

THE PRODIGY - PICTURE THIS - WALKING ON CARS

THE CORONAS - GAVIN JAMES - DEATH GRIPS

MAVIS STAPLES - DJ KOZE – DENIS SULTA

SLEAFORD MODS - MALL GRAB- MAGGIE ROGERS

GOMEZ - ASH – COLTER WALL

CLOVES - KOJO FUNDS - THE ORIELLES - VERSATILE

HUDSON TAYLOR- WYVERN LINGO - DELORENTOS

KING KONG COMPANY- MIK PYRO - WILD YOUTH

HAMSANDWICH - HERMITAGE GREEN - bülow

KOJAQUE - KRYSTAL KLEAR - MANGO X MATHMAN

LOVE ZOMBIES - RYAN McMULLAN - COLUMBIA MILLS

TEBI REX - BRAND NEW FRIEND - Æ MAK

LAOISE - SORCHA RICHARDSON

PALE RIVERS - STATE LIGHTS

For all those lucky enough to have secured a ticket for this year’s eclectic Electric Picnic, what a Firestarter way to kick off your weekend as The Prodigy are announced as the latest addition to this year’s spectacular Electric Picnic line-up.

And in a year where Irish music continues to expand as fast as the universe can hold, we are beyond excited to announce the phenomenal Picture This who will join the best ever Irish Picnic line-up including …… Walking on Cars, The Coronas, Gavin James, Ash, Versatile, Hudson Taylor, Wyvern Lingo, Delorentos, King Kong Company, Mik Pyro, Wild Youth, HamsandwicH, Hermitage Green, Kojaque, Krystal Klear, Mango X Mathman, Ryan McMullan, Columbia Mills, Tebi Rex, Brand New Friend, Æ MAK, Laoise, SorchaRichardson, Pale Rivers and State Lights.

So with only 27 days to go ’til Electric Picnic swing open the gates to the stunning 600 acres of rolling fields on the beautiful Stradbally Estate, we can as always expect the unexpected from Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival.

From the weird and wonderful characters of Trailer Park, the tranquil whimsical wonderland that is The Hazel Wood, to the creative oasis within the heart of Electric Picnic – The Body & Soul Village.

With much more on offer and a picnic basket full of hidden delights it’s not surprising that Electric Picnic has captivated the festival hearts of the nation, making it the country’s most popular Music and Arts Festival.

Electric Picnic is completely sold out!

