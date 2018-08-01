Kildare woman fined for stealing money from her employer Maxol

A woman who stole money from her former employer has been handed down a €1,000 fine.

Asta Aravicuite (40) with an address listed as 10 Slí na Riogh, Kilcullen Road, Naas, appeared before Naas District Court on July 26.

She was charged with stealing property from Maxol in Blessington.

The court heard Ms Aravicuite took small amounts of money from Maxol Service Station, Main St, Blessington, over a regular period in 2017. She was charged with 18 counts of theft.

Ms Aravicuite spent a week in custody, and solicitor Eoin O’Connor said his client is very remorseful, and has learnt a valuable lesson.

Mr O’Connor said Ms. Aravicuite will find it extremely hard to get another job now.

Judge Desmond Zaidan described the defendant’s actions as ‘cowardly’.

The court heard Ms. Aravicuite was promised better hours and more pay from the company, and tried to blame her former employer for her taking the petty cash.

“It is morally wrong to blame it on gender or race, rather than blame themselves and own up,” said Judge Zaidan.

Judge Zaidan convicted Ms Aravicuite on two charges and took the 16 others into account.

He fined her €500 on the first charge, and €500 on the second.