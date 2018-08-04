KILDARE PARENTING COLUMN: Busy times as we pack up and leave Newbridge

Life is busy right now. Seriously busy in fact. I might be a stay-at-home mammy but there’s no rest for the wicked as operation moving to the country draws near.

We’ve known for the last year that the move is happening but it never felt totally real. Now though, it’s very real.

Aidan is starting big school on August 29 in the same school I went to so we have to be out of Newbridge and in the new house by then.

Are we all set? We are in our arses!

Poor old Daddy Chambers has been working day and night these days. He’s doing his day job in Leixlip, leaving that and heading to work on the house. He’s gone every morning at 6am and doesn’t get home until 11pm sometimes.

I’m at home with the kids and doing all the admin work associated with the move and renovation, which is code for spending money on new furniture!

The kids see very little of Daddy Chambers and they are really affected by it. He’s gone before they get up and they are in bed before he gets home. At the weekends he’s working on the house so it’s just me and them at home.

The other night at bedtime both of them broke down crying saying they missed their daddy. I told them they would see their daddy as normal as soon as all the work on the new house was finished and when we moved.

Sarah looked slightly bewildered by that comment. The poor thing asked me was Daddy Chambers moving in to the new house with us. I don’t know what she has been thinking but she got it in to her head that daddy wasn’t coming back.

That upset me a bit. God, how must children whose parents have split up must feel? We really do underestimate their little minds sometimes.

Anyway, we have about three weeks to get the new house ready. When I say new house, I mean old house really. It’s my childhood home we are moving in to; back to where it all began. It’s taking shape but there’s still a huge amount to do. Our own house in Newbridge is sale agreed so we are really hoping all goes to plan with that.

Of course there’s the small matter of packing up everything in Newbridge and moving it to Meath. I haven’t done a tap on that front. I’ve been avoiding it like the plague to be totally honest.

Sure don’t I know full well that if I start filling boxes and leaving them in the spare room that Aidan and Sarah will have them emptied as quick as I pack them! I’ve never done a big move like this, when is an acceptable time to start packing up a house for a move? The day before, perhaps?!

I’d like to be in the new house at least a few days before Aidan starts school. He’s happy enough to be starting and I’ve have no real worries about him. He’s a social kid and two of his cousins are also starting with him, so he’ll be grand. He’s actually going to have the same teacher I had in junior infants over 30 years ago. I remember thinking she was really old back when she was teaching me but the woman must have been just fresh out of college!

Sarah is doing her last ECCE year in the local montessori and she can’t wait to go. There’s only eight in her class, so it’s a big change from what she’s used to but I actually think it will suit her better.

We still haven’t properly broke it to Aidan that he will be switching GAA clubs. In fact we are strongly considering coming back to Moorefield every Saturday morning until the season finishes up in October. Last Saturday morning I suggested not going to Mini Moores’ training because it was raining and he nearly ripped my head off! There was zero chance he was going to miss it so I had to get my fair weathered behind out the door and up The Curragh much to Sarah’s annoyance!

We have a list of people to see in Newbridge before we go. Top of that pile is Aidan’s best friend from school, Finn, who is coming over for a play date today.

I have so many people I need to go for pints with before we up and leave. I don’t know where I’ll find the time but I will. I’ve made some amazing friends in this town since moving here and I’m really going to miss them. But I’ll be back often!

