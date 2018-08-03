My Kildare Life interview with radio star Joe Donnelly from Newbridge

Joe Donnelly from Newbridge is is an award-winning media professional. He is currently Assistant Programme Director on Today FM.

Joe hails from Blackberry Lane, on the outskirts of Newbridge, and has five siblings. Married to Juanita, they have two children.

CAN YOU TELL ME A BIT ABOUT YOUR CHILDHOOD?

I went to primary school in Scoil Mhuire. It was a wonderful

time, apart from the egg and spoon race in the annual sports day. Widespread abuse of the rules took place, every single year, and the school authorities just turned a blind eye. In most cases, kids turned up with a potato about half the diameter of the spoon. I personally witnessed instances of glue being applied. It was more corrupt than the Tour de France, but everyone ignored my protests. I was the like the Paul Kimmage of my day, only younger and didn’t know as much about cycling.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Probably when the Brits left with their tails between their legs in 1922. We all got a day off school. Although I may have dreamt that.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Dowling’s in Ballyshannon.

IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

In my garage, undoubtedly. It’s a very spacious garage, with many interesting tools and implements, some of which I’ve actually used. One day I’d like to try some home brewing, but it seems a bit scientific for me. What many people don’t realise is you can fool your friends and family into believing you’re brewing your own craft beer by filling a disused bath with a few cans of Harp or whatever, then stand beside it, stirring occasionally with a massive wooden spoon. Take a little taste of it every so often and say something like ‘needs more boot’ and throw an old boot into the tub.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

Obviously, there are a lot of swanky places in Kildare such as The K Club and Barberstown Castle, but you can’t go wrong with Riozzi’s on the back street in Newbridge.

Long before scallops became a vogueish fish starter on trendy restaurant menus, they were flat potato things, deep-fried, and Riozzi was a masterful scallop maker. The school special, available daily, was indeed special — no fear of false advertising I can assure you — and consisted of a bag of chips, a couple of scallops, and a bottle of Cadet cola or orange. It was such a delectable and abundant repast that you would often need to take the afternoon off school and

repair to the park for some rest and relaxation.

WHAT GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

I would say it’s the one fact Kildare people are most proud of, and something we are keen and excited to share with any visitors to our county or when we’re extolling its wonders while abroad: Ronnie Wood of the

Rolling Stones lives near Clane.

HOW IS WORK LIFE GOING?

It’s going to get a lot busier when I announce my intention to run for president of Ireland.