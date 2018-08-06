Artists invited to join Pop Up Art Exhibition in Kildare

As part of this year’s National Culture Festival, Kildare artists of all genres are invited to showcase their work at a Pop Up Art Exhibition to be held in Newbridges Historic Town Hall on Sunday, September 23 2018 from 10 am to 5pm.

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and will be officially held on Friday, September 21.

However in County Kildare it will be extended to events throughout the weekend.

Eilis Kavanagh, a native of Newbridge town, whose work is inspired by the beauty of the local countryside and bog lands, believes that Culture weekend was an ideal opportunity to give local artists an opportunity to come together and showcase their work in the beautifully restored historic Newbridge Town Hall and allow the community have a twofold experience of visiting the historic Town Hall and viewing the amazing collective of art.

If you are an artist and are interested in this opportunity to showcase your work and join other Kildare artists exhibiting at this unique event, please submit your request along with two samples of your work to Eilis Kavanagh at eiliskavart95@gmail.com

You can also contact her on 0860885256

If it best to contact her as soon as possible to secure a space. Spaces will be allocated on a first come basis at a nominal charge, which will be the only cost the artist will incur for the day as there will be no commission taken on sales.

Entry forms will be emailed on return of request.