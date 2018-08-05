Teach Tearmainn to start new outreach clinic in Athy

Teach Tearmainn, Kildare’s only centre for women and children fleeing domestic violence, which is based in Kildare town, will now hold an outreach clinic in Athy.

The new outreach clinic will be held in Athy on the second Tuesday of each month.

The first clinic will take place on August, 14 next.

If you are experiencing domestic violence in the home, please contact the

helpline on 045 527584 for more information or to make an appointment with one of their support workers.

Meanwhile Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin has confirmed she will be bringing forward new legislation aimed at significantly increasing the supports in place for victims of domestic violence. One of the key provisions will be to ensure victims of domestic violence are given paid work leave to enable them to put in place practical measures to move on with their lives.