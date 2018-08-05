Brigid’s Way nine day ‘epic’ journey to Kildare town

The annual St Brigid’s Way Pilgrimage dedicated to the life and works of St Brigid finished up its nine day walk from Louth to Kildare town on Sunday, July 22 last.

“Day nine of St Brigids Way Celtic Pilgrimage and St Brigid[s Way Pilgrims have arrived in Kildare,” said organsier Karen Ward.

“May Brigid’s cloak spread wide and far back to all the lands from which they came.”

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is now known as the Irish Camino.

Travellers from far and wide join in the pilgrim to strip back their busy lives to just the basics for nine days in honour of the way St Brigid lived her life.

“Under sunny skies we walk into Kildare with a warm welcome from the Solas Bhride sisters,” said Karen.

“We made it — what an epic voyage of discovery, friendship and inspiration.

“Pilgrims from around the World completed the 2018 Brigid’s Way Pilgrimage. United as a tribe and their hearts rejoicing with the joy and adventure with Brigid — Goddess and Saint.

“From Brigid’s Well in Faughart, Co Louth, they travelled to Kildare to Brigid’s Monastic City, Solas Bhride and Brigid's holy wells.

“What an epic journey for all.”

This year’s the St Brigid’s Way walk to Kildare town for devotees of St Brigid, kicked off on July 14 last in Co Louth.

The Kildare route takes part over the last two days of the walk, from Donadea, via Ballinafagh Lake over to Robertstown, taking in Kilmeague and the Hill of Allen and then in towards Kildare town, where weary pilgrims bathe their feet in the waters of St Brigid’s Well.