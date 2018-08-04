Kildare-Newbridge councillors unhappy with how mayor is elected

There was disappointment with some local councillors into how the new mayor of the district was elected.

At the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on July 18, Fianna Fáil’s Murty Aspell was elected as the new mayor of the district, following in the footsteps of Sean Power.

Fianna Fáíl Cllr Suzanne Doyle was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Independent Cllr Joanne Pender, Sinn Féín Cllr Mark Lynch and Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy all expressed their annoyance with how the process was done.

They believed an agreement had been struck between Fianna Fáil and Fianna Gael before the meeting.

Cllr Joanne Pender said she makes the same point every year, that she never liked the way these things are done. She said it was “laughable” to hear that politics are not in play. “It is totally incorrect saying that it isn’t political manoeuvring positions.”

Cllr Mark Lynch said it was “unfortunate’ the way it’s been done this year, and that the process wasn’t particularly “democratic”.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said the way the process is done is “shocking”. She said some go into the meeting knowing what way the outcome is going to be.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the same thing has happened at a county level.

Cllr Murty Aspell said he has served the area for the last 23 years, and is looking forward to working with members.

He thanked Sean Power for being a “pure rock in the chair” for the last year.

He paid tribute to past members, including Willie Crowley “who left us way too soon”.

He spoke about losing his own father three years ago, and said “it’s amazing how five years can change your life”.