Naas bottle banks cost €14,500 a year

You might think that bringing your bottles to a bottle bank to be recycled is a cost-free undertaking which benefits the environment.

But you’d be wrong — or at least half wrong. You're helping the environment but there is a cost.

The bill for providing a glass recycling service via bottle banks is about €14,500 in the Naas area, according to Kildare County Council.

There are a number of bottle banks in Naas, including at the Tesco store on Blessington road and Monread as well as near Super Valu at Fairgreen.

The budget for the operation and management of the bottle banks at various locations is agreed at county council level. The total budget for Co. Kildare is €72,590. The money is spent on a tonnage charge for glass, the additional work at recycling bank sites such as signage as well as clean up and enforcement costs.

Some sites require more resources than others to ensure that they are kept to the appropriate standard so €14,500 is an average figure for the five municipal districts within KCC.

According to Naas based glass recycling company Glassco, recycling one tonne of glass saves over 300kgs of CO2 emissions and for every tonne of recycled glass used in the manufacture of new glass.