Support for special ‘graffiti wall’ in Naas

There is broad support among local politicians for the creation of a special wall which would be used by graffiti artists.

Wall murals are an impressive feature of the urban landscape in parts of Northern Ireland, said Cllr Seamie Moore at a Naas Municipal District meeting. He wants an existing wall to be chosen or built from scratch in the Naas area which would “incentivise urban art forms”. He also believes that this would decrease the amount of illegal graffiti created in Naas which has an adverse impact on the town’s entry in the Tidy Towns competition and which has to be removed.

He said the creation of a special wall dedicated to graffiti would be a great opportunity for “us to lead the way”.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill said that graffiti or street art “is huge in Europe and North America.”

A graffiti artist regards a blank wall in an urban setting in the same way as a an artist regards a blank canvas.

Kildare County Council is in favour of the wall if it could enhance a particular area of Naas.

However if there are people living near the wall they would have to be consulted. There has been criticism of indiscriminate graffiti in Naas.