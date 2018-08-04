Work on Sallins playground is to finally start next year

Work on the construction of the long-awaited €180,000 playground in Sallins is likely to start next year.

An official start date is not yet available but it will be spring 2019 and it will take 12 to 16 weeks to build.

The playground has been the subject of a prolonged campaign by politicians who see it as a necessary facility in a town which has seen many houses and apartment built but not enough amenities.

Sallins politician Carmel Kelly said many children had grown up in the Sallins area without having a playground to use and she told a Naas Municipal District meeting that she is disappointed that the work won’t start until next year.

The playground will be built close to the church on land owned by the parish.

The campaign for a playground there goes back a number of years and before the 2011 census revealed that village has the highest population density outside Dublin.

A site was originally identified close to Castlefen but it is owned by Kildare County Council which rejected the idea because the land may be used for housing at some future date.

The council was also concerned that there would not be adequate parking spaces there.

A second alternative site was put forward, near the community centre in the village but there was little progress to report for some time.

In 2013, over 100 adults and children protested over the absence of a playground at the facility in Monread - the nearest one to Sallins.

In early May 2015, then councillor James Lawless sought a commitment from the council that playgrounds would be developed in Sallins.

Referring to competing requests for playground in other areas around Naas, he said population growth must be taken into account as an important factor.

At that time Cllr. Fintan Brett said: “It is a disgrace to us and Kildare county council that there is no playground in Sallins.”

When completed the playground will cater for children between the ages of 1 to 12.

Its attractions will include swings, slides, seesaws, rockers, multiplay units, play panels, sand and water play and landscaping.