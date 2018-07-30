Book of evidence served on Rathcoole man charged having with 57kg of homemade explosives

A Book of Evidence has been served on a Rathcoole man charged with having 57kg of homemade explosives.

Larry Behan (40), of Eaton Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin is charged with possessing an explosive substance to wit 57kg of homemade explosives consisting of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Mix (ANFO) and 38 x 2.5kg rolls of "Kemegel" Industrial Explosives (in suspicious circumstances) at the Quarry, L Behan Aggregates & Recycling Centre, Windmill, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on a date unknown between March 20 and April 14, 2016, both dates inclusive.

During today's brief hearing, State solicitor Rioghnach Corbett told the Special Criminal Court that the Book of Evidence was ready to be served on the accused man.

Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Behan, said the defence would need time to consider the Book of Evidence.

Ms Corbett said the accused was looking to vary the terms and conditions of his bail. The court agreed that Mr Behan's daily sign on conditions at Clondalkin garda station could be reduced to three days a week and his passport returned to him in order to allow him to travel.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded Mr Behan on continuing bail until October 15, when his case is listed for mention again.