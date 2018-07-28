Priest who served in Kildare recalls meeting the Pope

A priest who served in Co. Kildare for the better part of two decades is looking forward to the visit of Pope Francis to mark the 50th anniversary of his ordination.

Last October, Fr Charlie Byrne, accompanied by four other Irish priests and one from Newfoundland, Canada, met Pope Francis in Rome.

All six men were ordained about 50 years ago. Fr Byrne, a native of Rathvilly, Carlow, served in Kildare town from the late 1970s to the mid 1980s and and then for about 10 years in Nurney. He also served in Kenya.

Fr. Charlie will follow the Pope’s visit here with some interest. “To meet him was best ever event in my life. Pope Francis is a breath of fresh air because he's progressive and open to the ideas of others,” he said.