Kildare family face multiple charges of assault

A number of members of a Kilmeague family have appeared in court following what Gardai have described as an alleged violent altercation with neighbours in the Churchview estate, Kilmeague on July 19 last.

Yesterday, Wednesday, July 25, Naas District Court heard that it would be alleged that members of the Herbert family were in possession of hammers, a broom handle and a chainsaw during the alleged altercation.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that there could well be further charges. The court also heard that there could be counter allegations.

Initially, the parents, Michael, 45, and Nicola, 46, and their sons Dylan, 22, and Luke, 21, appeared. Their address is 43 Churchview, Kilmeague and they are each charged with three counts of assault causing harm.

Later in the day, another family member, Michael, 27, with an address listed as 4 Aylmer Court, Kilmeague, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan. He is charged with one count of assault causing harm.

All five are currently on bail, under strict conditions, including a curfew. Solicitor Matt Byrne is representing all of them.

The matter was adjourned to November 28, 2018 for DPP’s directions in the case.