Ongoing renovations to Newbridge parish office

Work is ongoing on the parish office renovations on Station Road.

According to the latest edition of the Parish News & Views, the work will continue until September.

“As the work is quite extensive, the Parish Office is closed to the public until early September. The phone number 045-431394 remains active, so it is still possible to contact the Parish Office staff by phone and email,” said the magazine.

It pointed out the reception area remains open to the public with very limited parking.

The work, which has been underway since May, includes the installation of new windows, upgrading of all the rooms and amalgamation of two separate rooms to become one big space. There will be a new parish office and a lift is being installed.