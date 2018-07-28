St Brigid’s Hospice on the Curragh due to reopen in September

The €4 million revamped St Brigid’s Hospice is due to reopen again in September.

Following an enquiry by the Leader, a HSE spokesperson said; “As of May 2018, the Community Palliative Care Team are operational from this location. Currently equipping of this location is in progress.”

She said the HSE has sanctioned an increase in staffing to accommodate an increase in beds from 8 to 13 and recruitment is underway.

“We anticipate following the equipping of this new facility both clients and staff will transfer from their temporary location in Monastervin back to the Curragh in September 2018. An official opening will follow in autumn 2018,” she added.

The Friends of St.Brigid’s Hospice, in partnership with the HSE and trustees of the Drogheda Memorial Hospital, were in charge of the extension and refurbishment of the existing building on the Curragh.

The development consists of 13 single bedrooms, a day care facility and a new oratory. The funding had been raised through The Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice by the people of Kildare and West Wicklow. The Friends held an open day last December before the building was handed over the HSE, but it has remained unused since then.