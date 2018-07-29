Countdown on to Hurling for Cancer in Newbridge

Top jockeys and GAA stars from around the country will be lining out for the most unique hurling fixture of the year, Hurling for Cancer Research, on Tuesday August 14 at St Conleths Park, Newbridge, County Kildare.

For the seventh year in a row, legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and three-time National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell will bring sporting names together to take part in the celebrity hurling match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Jockeys will be picking up a hurl to challenge all-star medallists on the pitch, with household names such as Davy Fitzgerald, Niall Quinn, Brian Cody, Michael Kinane, Kevin Manning and Ursula Jacob all set to take part.

To date the event has raised €700,000 to fund the Irish Cancer Society’s innovative cancer research projects. The Society has been able to invest €25million in cancer research since 2010 thanks to public donations.

The event kicks off at 6pm and tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.cancer.ie/catalog/ tickets or by phone on 1850 60 60 60.

Fans will have a chance to meet and greet their sporting idols on the night, and a great night of entertainment is guaranteed.