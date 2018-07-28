Recycled plastic won’t be used in cycle lanes in Naas

The possibility of using recycled materials to construct planned cycles lanes on the Dublin Road and Kilcullen Road in Naas has been rejected by Kildare County Council.

Naas councillor Sorcha O’Neill asked the council to consider using recycled materials.

She said this is being done elsewhere — notably in Holland where the world’s first recycled plastic bicycle path are to be tested in September.

Cllr O’Neill cited an Irish Times article which said a pilot scheme will use prefabricated roads which can be lifted out, replaced and recycled again one they have reached the end of their working lives, “becoming part of the more sustainable low-carbon circular economy.”

The Dutch plan is a joint venture between a number of companies which aims to use discarded plastic like water bottles to create a more eco-friendly urban future.

Recycled plastic is seen as having some advantages over current road or cycle path construction.

However, Kildare County council official Evelyn Wright told a Naas Municipal district meeting last week that this has only been tried in Europe and KCC is not using recycled plastic.

KCC is currently reusing and recycling roads materials where possible.

KCC’s reuse and recycling is governed by best practice laid down by the Institute of Asphalt Technology as well as guidelines drawn up by the Department of Transport.

Cllr O’Neill said because plastic is one of the biggest issues for the environment it is important to explore any opportunity to recycle these materials and integrate that recycling with our needs.

Cllr O’Neill said because plastic is one of the biggest issues for the environment it is important to explore any opportunity to recycle these materials and integrate that recycling with our needs.

“Since we are about to get three major cycle routes in Naas there are options on the materials used for those lanes. These recycled cycle paths are lightweight, durable, easy to install and easy for ducting. It’s an old adage that as soon as you put down a new path, some utility will come along and dig it up for whatever reason and its never the same again. These can be lifted up for cabling with ease. It should be done her and it help Ireland meet some national and European targets,” said Cllr. O’Neill.