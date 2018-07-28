Kildare's Susie Power's successful summer in the spotlight

It’s been a busy summer for 14-year-old actress Susie Power.

The weekend before last she attended the premieres of two films she has parts in at the prestigious Galway film Fleadh. The Naas-based Gaelcholaiste Chill Dara student has the leading role of Eliza in the new animation production Captain Morten and the Spider Queen, which has a high profile cast including Brendan Gleeson.

Last weekend she was also at the premiere a screening of the short film Procession , which also took place in Galway at the Town Hall Theatre, and in which she also had a role. She is best known as Sylvia the Fox,one of the lead characters in the junior animation programme Becca’s Bunch which aired recently in the US, UK and here.

She is the only Irish cast member in that production. Susie is a bilingual actress, from Calverstown, who is best known for portraying Eleanor Daly on RTE’s Fair City and she is also the title character in Little Roy, which was recently nominated for the best animation award at the IFTA gala TV awards.