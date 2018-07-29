5km fun run in memory of Monasterevin woman Betty Noons

Phil and Betty Noons would have been together 55 years and married for 50 years on July 23 last.

A devoted happy couple from Mountrice, Monasterevin, with seven children and 13 grandchildren, they shared a love of life, family, travel, good fun and sport.

However, on December 7 last year, Betty passed away following a brain hemorrhage. The Noons family were devastated and are still grieving her loss. In a bid to honour Betty’s memory and celebrate her life, the family recently launched a 5km Fun Run in aid of Beaumont Hospital.

The run will take place on Sunday August 12 and set out from the CYMS in Monasterevin at 11am. People can register from 9.30am that morning or online at www.justrunevents.com

The money raised will go directly to Richmond ICU ward where Betty was cared for.

Betty’s daughter Noelle said; “Their knowledge, caring, dedication and compassion knows no bounds and this fundraiser will in some way help us to thank them for not only the care given to Mam but for the support they gave us as a family at an absolutely heartbreaking time.”

Former Kildare footballers Johnny Doyle and Aindriú MacLochlainn helped launch the run in the Bellyard on Friday, July 13.

Speaking at his mother’s funeral, Phil Jnr said: “Mam was loved by all who knew her and ask anyone about her, the answer was always the same — ‘she was an absolute lady’. Mam was the most selfless person I have ever met, there was nothing that she wouldn’t do for us.

“When we were in crisis or turmoil in our own lives, it was Mam who was always there for us no matter what.”

She lived for her grandchildren and loved each and every one of them equally.

He pointed out Betty was a woman of many talents, who loved to cook and bake.

“Mam loved sport, she loved watching Ellistown play and it didn’t matter whether she had anybody playing, or not, or if it was senior or under 14s, she loved supporting them all,” he said.

Phil Jnr described how she loved to travel and looked forward to annual trips away with her sisters. She also had a great sense of humour.

Betty was a teacher in her younger years in Allenwood, Suncroft and Kilmeade. She later became school librarian at Ardscoil Rath Iomghain.

Described as his dad’s true love, Phil Jnr said his parents met in Knavinstown, in his mam’s homeplace where his dad would get lifts to matches with Betty’s father.

“Dad fell on his feet the day he fell in love with Mam.

“They went everywhere together and she especially had a love for Kerry and Killarney where they holidayed every year and indeed was their honeymoon destination.”