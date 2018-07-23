Kildare parents warned over measles cases

Kildare GP's have been alerted to possible cases of measles during July and August, following the confirmation of two cases in the Dublin area.

That’s according to Dr Brendan O’Shea of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) who said that there have already been 31 confirmed deaths from measles throughout Europe in 2018, “all of which would have been preventable through immunisation,” he explained.

Kildare GPs have been advised by the HSE to immunise all non-immune individuals up to 40 years of age. Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Dr O’Shea confirmed that a recent trend for people to avoid vaccinations was part of the problem.

“We respect all, and listen to everyone’s point of view,” he said, “but as clinicians the science is very black and white. The vaccine is overwhelmingly safe and the disease is not.”

He urged parents to watch out for children who are very irritable and miserable and who do not respond to paracetamol.

“The risk is quite small. It’s not like swine flu, but it’s important to take precautions. The concern we have is children getting acutely ill,” adding that there are several hundred GP’s in Kildare who are willing to help.

“The case for Measles, Mumps and Rubella immunisation is strong and clear,”' Dr O' Shea said. “Parents who have not had their children immunised with MMR should really rethink their decision in the light of ongoing new cases.

“Should they decide to revise their decision, their GPs/Practices Nurses will be very glad to see them to discuss it, and immunise.”