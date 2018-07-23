More lane closures on motorway near Naas start tonight

Lane closures have been announced affecting the N7/M7 westbound between Junctions 9 to 11(M9), from Monday 23 July to Sunday 29 July between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., and M7 Eastbound between Junctions 11(M9) to 9, from Monday 23 July to Sunday 29 July between the hours of 9pm p.m. to 6am.

This series of night time off peak temporary lane closurestake place to facilitate works associated with the M7 Upgrade project. During these times one lane will be available in both directions, with a minimum of two lanes available as usual between the hours of 6am. to 9pm. westbound and 6am 10pm westbound.