Elderly Kildare man on sexual assault charges

An elderly man from the Newbridge area is set to face four charges of sexual assault against a female.

It is alleged that on four occasions in late 2016 he touched her breasts on four separate occasions.

Sitting at Naas District Court last Thursday, July 19, Judge Desmond Zaidan heard evidence that the alleged victim was the friend of the defendant’s granddaughter.

It is alleged that on four occasions the alleged victim found herself alone in a room with the defendant and he touched her breasts, outside her clothing.

The case will be heard in camera to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

It was adjourned to a later date to allow for preparation of the case.