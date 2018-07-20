The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend is looking good for the weekend.

Firday is a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks rain and drizzle. The rain occasionally heavy in the East and Southeast for a time this morning.

However drier weather further west will continue to extend slowly southwards later this afternoon and evening. The best of any sunny breaks will be over Ulster later today. Top temperatures 17 to 21 C., best in parts of east Munster and south Leinster. Moderate southwest winds this morning will become northwesterly later.

Friday night will be mild and misty with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Some patches of drizzle in places early on, but generally dry. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 C.

Saturday will be largely dry and bright with some hazy sunshine, but cloudy periods too, especially so over parts of Ulster and Connacht, where some drizzle is likely later in the day in Atlantic coastal areas. Top temperatures 17 to 22 C., in just light to moderate southwest breezes.

Close and humid much of the time, but mixed. Some bright or sunny spells at times, but cloudy, misty, damp periods too.

Saturday night will be mild and misty with some patches of drizzle along the northwest coast, but most other areas should be dry. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 C., in light variable or southwest breezes.

Sunday will be close and humid in light to moderate southwest breezes. Rather cloudy and misty generally, with scattered patches of drizzle and fog about.

These mainly over Ulster and Connacht. But dry, bright spells will develop too, with some sunshine coming through at times.

Highs of 18 to 20 C., in many northern and western areas, but values in the low to mid-twenties elsewhere, best of all in sunny breaks. Humid and misty overnight also, with occasional drizzle about and lows of 14 or 15 C.

Monday will remain close and humid, but rather mixed. Some dry, bright spells, but cloudy, misty periods too, with occasional rain and patches of fog. Top temperatures 18 to 20 C., in many western and northern areas, but in the low twenties over more southern and eastern areas.

Fresher for Tuesday, with bright or sunny spells, but some cloudy periods at times too. Mostly dry, with any showers light and very well scattered. Highs of 16 to 20 C., in just moderate southwest breezes.

Trend for the Midweek Period: Turning warm and close again, with temperatures ranging from the high teens to the low twenties. Some spells of hazy sunshine at times, but occasional showers also, with possibly a few heavy ones in places.

Midlands meteorologist Cathal Nolan has said that next week's weather front is 'likely' to bring a return to the glorious heatwave conditions experienced around Ireland in recent weeks.